Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to deliver 35,000 boxes of cookies to customers

FORT WRIGHT, KY (FOX19) -Members of the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road, GSKWR, will be picking up 35,000 boxes of cookies Saturday to deliver to customers.
The pickup will occur at Gateway Community and Technical College in Fort Wright from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cookies such as Thin Mints, Carmel Delights (Samosas), Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs), and a new flavor Toast-Yay! will be distributed.
GSKWR officials say the money raised will go toward outings and activities and also to “teach the girls about entrepreneurship through hands-on money management, public speaking, and decision-making.”
This year the girls added a 50-hour service project to their cookie sales to help kids without a home. Girl Scout member Joanna Lipisto says that the girls started the project last year, but were unable to finish it due to the pandemic. So, they had to figure a way to work around that.
“When we had to pivot this fall the girls decided to design bookmarks,” Troop leader Billie Lepisto said. “So, each girl in my troop designed a unique bookmark with information on the back on how to get involved with foster care or mentorship through DCCH Center for Children and Families.”
Those interested in buying cookies can go online for more information on where to buy them.
Officials say that GSKWR serves over 8,000 girls and young women in Kentucky and one Ohio county.
“With opportunities around the world, GSKWR advocates creativity and free choice, encouraging girls and young women to explore their passions and cultivate change through a focus on life skills, STEM, entrepreneurship, and outdoor experiences,” officials said.
