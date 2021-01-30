LMPD: Officer dragged by vehicle in West Buechel traffic stop, suspect flees scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently searching for a suspect vehicle after an officer is injured during a traffic stop in the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, an officer was called to a traffic stop on the 2100 block of Bashford Manor Lane around 11 a.m. Saturday.
The officer approached the stopped vehicle, where according to police, the driver did not comply with the officer’s commands.
Mitchell said the officer was then hit by the vehicle and dragged about 30 feet by the suspect’s vehicle. The two men, the driver and a single passenger, then drove away.
The officer was sent to University Hospital with minor injuries.
The vehicle that fled the scene is listed as a dark-colored Chevy SUV. Investigation is ongoing by the LMPOD Public Integrity Unit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
