Local man dies of hypothermia after slipping and hitting head, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A 68-year-old man was found dead of hypothermia in his driveway after slipping and hitting his head, police say.
Joseph Wichmann was found lying outside of his apartment in Lakeside Park around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Lakeside Park-Crestview Hill Police Department.
Officials say they believe he slipped in this driveway and struck his head when he came home Friday night.
All evidence suggests Wichmann died of hypothermia, officers say.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Lakeside Park-Crestview Hill Police Department at 859-331-5368.
