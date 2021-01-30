Snowy, icy conditions on tap for weekend in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Road conditions in the Tri-State area will be icy and snowy this weekend.
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be First Alert Weather Days, our way of drawing your attention to a day when weather may be an issue for your plans.
Cloud cover will increase Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Snow will accumulate from one to three inches around the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The heaviest accumulations will be north of the city and the lightest to the south. Much of the snow will melt as it hits the surface.
Before dawn Sunday the snow will mix with rain and freezing rain and much of what falls will melt. Slick driving should continue into Sunday after sunrise.
Sunday night and Monday morning snow showers and colder temperatures could cause icy patches. Here are some reminders from the Department of Public Safety, DPS, for driving during winter weather events:
- Give Crews Space to Work. Please provide ample space between vehicles and crews, allowing them to do their job.
- Utilize Off-Street Parking. Parked vehicles along roadways are a major deterrent for crews when clearing snow and ice.
- Keep an Emergency Kit Ready. Pack an emergency vehicle kit, including a blanket, socks, cell phone, batteries, flashlights, and snacks while driving in winter conditions. It’s always better to be overly prepared while traveling in uncertain weather.
- Extend Caution While Traveling. Even at temperatures above freezing, if weather conditions are wet, you might encounter ice on exposed roadways like bridges, underpasses, or hills. Allow more room to brake, when traveling during the winter season.
- Slow Down.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.