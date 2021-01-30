SAT, SUN, MON: First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This weekend, expect rain and some accumulating snow.
Showers will work their way into the region by Saturday evening. Saturday night into Sunday morning we will have a rain and snow mix. The snow will accumulate with the potential of one to three inches by Sunday morning. The heaviest accumulations will be north of the city and the lightest to the south. Much of the snow will melt as it hits the surface.
Before dawn Sunday the snow will mix with rain and freezing rain and much of what falls will melt. Slick driving should continue into Sunday after sunrise.
During the day Sunday rain will fall most of the day. Sunday night and Monday morning snow showers and colder temperatures could cause icy patches.
Monday will be cold with a chance for light snow.
