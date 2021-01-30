Snow Moves In By This Evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This weekend, expect rain and some accumulating snow. A wintry mix will move into the region by this evening. Accumulating snow is expected overnight with 1-3″ possible along and north of the Ohio River.
Before dawn Sunday the snow will mix with rain and freezing rain and much of what falls will melt. Slick driving should continue into Sunday after sunrise.
During the day Sunday rain will fall most of the day. Sunday night and Monday morning snow showers and colder temperatures could cause icy patches.
Monday will be cold with a chance for light snow.
