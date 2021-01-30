Suspect arrested after reports of bomb scare in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - One person was arrested after there were reports of a suspicious vehicle and possible explosive device at an intersection in West Chester Friday afternoon, according to West Chester Spokesperson Barb Wilson.
Wilson says 33-year-old Travis Goad was arrested and is facing charges of making false alarms and inducing panic.
She stated Friday that there was a report of a possible explosive device made by someone who came to the West Chester Police Department.
The vehicle was in the parking lot of Walgreen’s at State Route 747 and Union Centre.
A Butler County bomb squad robot broke a window out and no explosive device was found, Wilson says.
Walgreens and surrounding businesses were evacuated during the investigation. All roads that were closed in the area have since reopened.
It is unclear as to why this occurred.
This is still under investigation.
