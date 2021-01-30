Take a look at January’s weather trends

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We are wrapping up January, so it’s time to take a look back at the weather we had this month.
First, let’s look at Temperature. Our Average monthly temperature ended up being around 33 degrees.
That is about 2 degrees above the average. So, we ended up with fairly normal January temperatures.
Our warmest day was January 1st at 53 degrees and our coldest was 13 degrees on January 24th.
Let’s look at precipitation, first rain totals. We ended up with just under our normal amount of precipitation at just over 2 inches.
The highest amount of rain fell on the first of the month with just under an inch and a quarter.
Here is another look at precipitation but more specifically snow. So far, the total for the month at about 2.5 inches.
The greatest 24 hour total was just under 2 inches on the 27th. Our greatest depth was 2 inches on the 28th.
Keep in mind this data is not factoring in what we will see Saturday and Sunday. One more day of snow and rain changes may change these numbers a bit.
