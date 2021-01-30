2 teens shot in Colerain Twp., police say

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Two teenagers were shot in Colerain Township Friday night, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue, police say.
Reports of the shooting came in around 8 p.m.
The teens have been hospitalized with what police say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
“It’s very complex at this point,” Colerain Police spokesperson Jim Love said. “The only thing we have for sure is that two teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital, and the shooting came from outside the house. It didn’t come from inside of the house. But it was a shooting inside the house. Right now it’s complex, and they are gathering information and talking to people trying to get more.”
No word has been provided on what led to the shooting or possible suspects.
The ages of the teens have not been released.
Police are investigating.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
