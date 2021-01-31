Gov. Beshear: 2,649 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 46 additional deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Governor Beshear announced the commonwealth continues to see a decrease in new COVID cases reported from previous weeks.
Saturday’s update confirmed an additional 2,649 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. The total number of cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began is now at 361,124.
An additional 46 deaths were also reported in Saturday’s update, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky due to COVID-19 to 3,714.
The state’s positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 8.82 percent.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,415
- Patients currently in ICU : 362
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 185
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
