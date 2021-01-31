Gov. Beshear: 1,768 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Sunday, 31 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update through social media Sunday on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19.
Beshear said this past week is now the third straight week reporting a decrease in weekly cases.
Sunday’s update confirmed an additional 1,768 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth. The total number of cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began is now 362,890.
An additional 31 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 3,745.
Positivity rate in the state is now at an 8.81 percent seven-day rolling average.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,327
- Patients currently in ICU : 354
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 173
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s update, which will include recent trends and how Kentucky continues to vaccinate faster than it is able to receive enough doses.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
