More customers participate in Crosstown “tip challenge”
By Maggy Mcdonel and FOX19 Digital Staff | January 31, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 4:54 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -More UC and XU fans participated in the Crosstown “tip challenge” over the weekend.

Zip’s Cafe in Mt. Lookout was the first local eatery to start up this challenge, on Jan. 9th sharing on Facebook a napkin that thanked their hard-working staff with a $1,000 tip, ending the note with “Go Xavier.”

Sunday, they were struck again. This time with a tipper in favor of UC. The anonymous donor signing the biggest check yet with a $1,250 tip writing “UC to the MOON! GO CATS.”

Bellevue Bistro’s staff had a huge surprise Sunday morning with a $1,100 tip. The tipster writing, “It’s going to be a Crosstown Blowout. Go XU!”

At By Gollys in Milford an employee was tipped $100.

The tipster wrote, “Milford’s in! Crosstown tip-off. Go XU.”

An employee from Good Fellows, a restaurant and bar in Anderson, was tipped the same amount on a $17.37 bill.

Another Xavier fan participated and decided to tip an employee at Sushinati in Anderson Township a $58.00.

This all started when an XU fan left a $1,000 tip at Zip’s Cafe in Mount Lookout on Jan. 9. The customer left a note that said, “Go Xavier.”

A few days later, a UC fan left a $1,001 tip at Keystone Bar & Grill in Clifton with this note: “Bearcats up by one.”

Earlier this week, the Musketeers answered the bell with a $1,002 tip at Goose & Elder in Over-The-Rhine. The message on the receipt said, “Hey Bearcats, the ball is in your court. Go XU!”

A Bearcats fan then left a $1,005 tip at Chandler’s Burger Bistro in Delhi with this note: “Cats with the dunk and one, up by 3.”

The battle of the tip war continues, at this point, it is unclear who is in the lead.

