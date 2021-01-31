Ohio reports single-day increase of 54 COVID-19 deaths and 3,011 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health reported 11,175 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 895,792 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.
The 24-hour increase of 3,011 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 54 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 114,810 total cases and 1,220 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 46,215 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 6,690 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.