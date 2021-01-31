Over 1,500 CPS staff members received COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Over 15-hundred Cincinnati Public School staff members received the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
The vaccinations took place at the Duke Energy Center.
Earlier this week, 800 staff members also got their shot.
This comes as CPS students get back into the classroom for a blended learning model.
Starting Monday, the youngest of students, from preschool to third graders will be back in the classroom.
As well as kids in specialized classrooms.
