Rain changes back to snow overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain will continue to fall this afternoon as high temperatures reach the 40s.
Around 8 p.m., the rain will change back to snow. The snow will continue to fall into Sunday morning, and gusty winds are also expected.
Temperatures will drop into the 20s Monday morning. Snow will have a better chance of sticking to the ground. Watch for slick spots.
By the time snow ends Monday morning, the totals will range from near an inch in our far southern towns, to one to two inches in the central portions of the viewing area, and two to four inches north and northwest of Cincinnati.
We are dry and quiet Tuesday through Thursday. Then storms arrive Friday with warm weather for a couple of days.
We’re back to the February chill for the weekend.
