Snow beginning to accumulate throughout the tri-state

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area through Sunday morning or Sunday afternoon in parts of southeast Indiana.
A slushy snow has accumulated across the Tri-State as a band of very heavy snow moved through earlier this evening.
Some snowfall totals across the region: Dillsboro, IN 2.5″, Aurora, IN 1.2″, Cheviot 2″, Florence, KY 2.1″, Groesbeck 2″, Madisonville 1.5″
Rain continues much of the day Sunday. Highs Sunday will climb to the upper 30s and low 40s.
As temperatures fall Sunday evening, rain will change back to snow. Snow will have a better chance of sticking to the ground Monday morning as temperatures drop to the upper 20s by morning.
By the time snow ends Monday morning the totals will range from near an inch in our far southern towns, to 1-2″ in the central portions of the viewing area, and 2-4″ north and northwest of Cincinnati.
We are dry and quiet Tuesday through Thursday. Then storms arrive Friday with warm weather for a couple of days.
We’re back to the February chill for the weekend.
