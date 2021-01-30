Snow, rain and snow again through Monday morning

Snow is already falling this evening across much of the Tri-State. Heavy snow will be possible at times but road temperatures will remain above freezing. That means elevated surfaces (vehicle, bridges/overpasses, roofs, etc..) will see snow stick but roads will remain wet. The snow will change to rain by midnight. Rain continues much of the day Sunday. Highs Sunday will climb to the upper 30s and low 40s. As temperatures fall Sunday evening, rain will change back to snow. Snow will have a better chance of sticking to the ground Monday morning as temperatures drop to the upper 20s by morning. By the time snow ends Monday morning the totals will range from near an inch in our far southern towns, to 1-2″ in the central portions of the viewing area, and 2-4″ north and northwest of Cincinnati.