Teen dies in Avondale shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One teenager is dead after a shooting happened in Avondale Sunday morning.
Officers received a 911 call around 1:20 a.m. for a shooting in the 100 block of Glenridge Place.
When police and fire personnel arrived, they found Jeremiah Campbell,19, dead at the scene, officers said.
Police do not have a suspect yet.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
