Teen dies in Avondale shooting, police say

Teen dies in Avondale shooting, police say
Officers and fire personnel were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Avondale early Sunday morning. (Source: KFVS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | January 31, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 7:49 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One teenager is dead after a shooting happened in Avondale Sunday morning.

Officers received a 911 call around 1:20 a.m. for a shooting in the 100 block of Glenridge Place.

When police and fire personnel arrived, they found Jeremiah Campbell,19, dead at the scene, officers said.

Police do not have a suspect yet.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.