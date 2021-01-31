UC one-ups Xavier in Crosstown ‘tip-off’ challenge with $1,008 tip

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC has retaken the lead in the city’s generous competition.
An anonymous UC fan left a $1,008 tip for the wait staff at Arnold’s Bar and Grill Friday.
“Service workers are awesome!” wrote the tipster, following it up with “go UC!”
It all started when an XU fan left a $1,000 tip at Zip’s Cafe in Mount Lookout on Jan. 9. The customer left a note that said, “Go Xavier.”
A few days later, a UC fan left a $1,001 tip at Keystone Bar & Grill in Clifton with this note: “Bearcats up by one.”
Earlier this week, the Musketeers answered the bell with a $1,002 tip at Goose & Elder in Over-The-Rhine. The message on the receipt said, “Hey Bearcats, the ball is in your court. Go XU!”
“When [the customers] asked me if I’ve heard of this tip-off challenge, I didn’t know about it and they were explaining it to me,” said Goose and Elder General Manager Erin Cunningham in an interview with FOX19 NOW Wednesday. “Then it clicks what could possibly happen. Then they said, ‘We have the finances and this is place we want to do it.’ There were definitely some tears shed amongst a few people here.”
Not to be outdone, a Bearcats fan then left a $1,005 tip at Chandler’s Burger Bistro in Delhi with this note: “Cats with the dunk and one, up by 3.”
Thursday, Sacred Beast was hit with a $1,007 tip, bringing Xavier in the lead.
The battle of good deeds continues, Xavier is up next.
