16-year-old shot in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 16-year-old was shot on Main St. in OTR Saturday night.
CPD says around 6:30 p.m. the male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect took off on Main St. headed north in a vehicle.
The shooting investigation shut down Main Street between 13th Street and 14th Street, police say.
If you have information about this shooting call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
