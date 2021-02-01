2 charged with murder in fatal Middletown shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people, including one juvenile, have been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in Middletown on Sunday.
Middletown police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road around 9 p.m.
Officer say they found two people with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, Angela Combs, later died at the hospital. Police say the second shooting victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they don’t think Combs and the other victim were targets of the shooting but unfortunately caught in the middle.
Officers identified three suspects in the shootings through the course of their investigation.
Karlos Philpot and a 17-year-old juvenile were charged with murder and felonious assault.
The juvenile was taken to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police are still talking to the third suspect.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk says if it wasn’t for witnesses cooperating with police, officers wouldn’t have the speedy response in making the arrests.
“It takes more than just the police department to solve those complaints,” says Chief Birk. “We have to have the community, we have to have people come forward with information. I’m just thankful we were able to get the individuals involved and get them arrested.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Mynheir at 513-425-7720.
