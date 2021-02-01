Cincinnati Pride cancels in-person parade, festival

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Pride Board of Directors has voted to cancel the in-person portions of the annual festival and parade.
It was originally scheduled for June 26.
“We know these events are very important to our community. However, our main consideration is and always will be, the health and safety of all attendees and volunteers. In good conscience, we cannot continue to plan for these events in a manner that reinforces those beliefs, given the continued trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the board of directors posted on social media.
The board says there will be various online content, as well as small socially-distanced experiences and events, which will be announced in the coming months.
“We know there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Until we come out on the other side, we must all continue to do our part and act responsibly,” they said in their post.
