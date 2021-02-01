Cincinnati Zoo offers online horticulture classes to help with spring gardening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While winter might be in full swing, it’s not too early to start thinking about spring.
If you are thinking about starting a garden now is the time to start planning.
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering online horticulture classes to get you ready.
“It’s almost like if I come to your house as a designer. I will walk you through the step process I would go through,” Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Director of Horticulture Steve Foltz said.
There are two different classes to choose from.
“The first is my landscaping for the homeowner series,” Foltz said. “It goes over design, trees and shrubs, annuals, and perennials, how to maintain your landscape and a final class on putting it all together. The other is a five-part series for our Trialing program. That series is more on over the last three, four years what are the best perennials that are new on the market that we are trying.”
The classes start on Feb. 3, but there is still plenty of time to sign up.
“We are really opening it up for everybody,” Foltz said. “So, even if you are interested in gardening, this is a good class to start up with.”
For Zoo members, it is $10 per session or $45 per series. For nonmembers, it is $15 per session or $70 per series.
