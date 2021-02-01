Duke Energy threatens to cut electric service to Carew Tower, Netherland Plaza

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tenants of the Carew Tower could lose power in ten days.
That is according to Duke Energy, who says it plans to disconnect electric service to the building Feb. 10.
Duke Energy revealed as much in a letter to the building’s tenants dated Monday.
“As a courtesy, and in the interest of public safety, Duke Energy is providing notice to the building’s tenants even though Duke Energy is not required under Ohio law to notify tenants of commercial buildings that service will be disconnected,” the letter reads in part.
“We regret that we find ourselves in this unfortunate position. Duke Energy has made numerous attempts to prevent this outcome. At this stage, it does not look favorable that any positive developments will take place within the next 10 days to avoid the disconnection of utility services at Carew Tower.”
The iconic art deco tower, Cincinnati’s second-tallest behind Great American Tower, is a 49-story mixed-use building with retail in a two-two-level shopping arcade and office space above.
Among the tenants is JP Morgan Chase & Co., which recently opened a street-level bank branch in the place of the former Boi Na Braza restaurant.
The building complex is also home to the 561-room Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel.
Asked whether the hotel would be impacted by the power shut-off, a Duke Energy spokesperson told FOX19 NOW: “I believe they are one of the tenants of that entire building.”
Belvedere Corp. purchased the building in 2014.
Greg Power, CEO of Belvedere Corp., told the Cincinnati Business Courier the threatened disconnection arose from a payment problem that he is working through and that he expects that it will be taken care of well before Feb. 10.
Power and Belvedere Corp. put the tower — but not the hotel — up for sale in 2020, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
