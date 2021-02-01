Executive order changing COVID-19 gathering restrictions for Hoosiers goes into effect on Monday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Changes will be coming for Hoosiers starting this week, according to a new executive order from Governor Eric Holcomb.
The new executive order is changing the way social gatherings will be handled.
Instead of being limited by the number of people, they will now be limited by a percent of a facility’s overall capacity.
Social gatherings in red and orange counties will be restricted to 25% of the facility’s capacity.
Yellow counties will be at 50% capacity and blue counties will be able to hold gatherings at 100% capacity.
Masks and social distancing rules still apply.
Events must still submit a plan to the local health department for approval.
That new order will go into effect on Monday, February 1.
As of Sunday, the state map shows 53 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 22 cases in Gibson County, 15 cases in Warrick County, 11 cases in Spencer and Dubois Counties, eight cases in Perry and Posey Counties, as well as four cases in Pike County.
Overall, the Governor says the state’s positive rate is headed in the right direction.
The new executive order will last until February 28, depending on whether he decides to renew it.
“We continue to trend down, and also our hospitalization rates and our death rates are moving in the right direction,” Gov. Holcomb said during his COVID-19 update last Wednesday. “We don’t like to get giddy about this - it’s good news. There’s a lot of thanks, a lot of credit to people who are taking this seriously and practicing good public health measures.”
Across the river in Kentucky, the state has set up a new system to help Kentuckians figure out which phase of the vaccination process they fall under.
This system is located on the state’s official website. When accessing the site, people will be asked questions regarding their occupation, health conditions and more. From that point, the system will inform them which phase they are classified under.
Click here to check out the website.
Residents can sign up for notifications and receive updates as the vaccination process moves along.
