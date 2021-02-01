Hoosiers 65 & older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday morning that Hoosiers age 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials at Deaconess Health said they got the notification the state would be expanding vaccinations Sunday night.
Brian Spencer, Deaconess Health Pharmacy Service Line Manager, said expanding the age group will incorporate about 350,000 more Hoosiers. Although he said more people being eligible is exciting, Spencer said logistically the expansion will make it more difficult.
“The more people are signing up, the system kind of runs down,” said Spencer. “We did have to switch to a paper system today while the system caught back up. But overall, we’ve been doing this for quite some time. We figured a lot of things out, and overcome a lot of hurdles. So, not a major issue, you know. It’s exciting that we’re getting more and more into the population.”
To schedule an appointment, you can go to https://ourshot.in.gov.
You can also schedule by phone by dialing 211.
The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity. State health officials say appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.
They say the vaccine supply remains limited nationally.
State health officials say additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
Health officials later announced nearly 96,000 Hoosiers ages 65 to 69 had scheduled appointments to receive their first dose as of 5 p.m. ET.
They say a total of nearly 103,000 first-dose appointments for all eligible age groups were scheduled on Monday. Since Indiana began offering vaccines in late December, more than 1.3 million first and second-dose appointments have been scheduled.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.