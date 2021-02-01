Indiana enters next phase of COVID-19 vaccine plan

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine. Just because Indiana is in the next phase of the vaccine rollout doesn’t mean those who were previously eligible can no longer sign up.
As of Feb. 1, any Hoosier age 65 and older can get the vaccine.
The 1,733 new COVID-19 cases bring the state’s overall total number of confirmed cases to 628,391, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 25 new cases (5,059 total)
- Franklin County: Four new cases (1,538 total)
- Ohio County: Two new cases (508 total)
- Ripley County: 22 new cases (3,094 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (701 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (636 total)
The ISDH reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Ripley County reported one additional death on Monday, according to the ISDH.
To date, 9,613 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 15, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 8.3%.
Dearborn, Ripley, Switzerland, and Union counties were moved back to the orange level on Jan. 27.
