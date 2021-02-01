Kroger donates $500K to company helping minority women entrepreneurs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Kroger Company’s foundation has invested $3 million from its new racial equity fund to lend a helping hand to four organizations.
One of those is a company that will be launching in Cincinnati to help local minority women entrepreneurs called Black Girl Ventures that received $500,000 from Kroger.
“We’re so excited to have received this capital and to be working with them,” Black Girl Ventures Founder & CEO Shelly Bell said.
Black Girl Ventures works to create access to capital for Black and brown women founders. The company focuses on three pillars: community, capital, and capacity.
“Moving forward and looking at it, we will never again live in a pre-COVID world,” Bell said. “The unemployment numbers are skyrocketing now, and when we think about that, we need every single person available in the business entity that can safely do so to hire in order to infuse capital back into our homes.”
Black Girl Ventures will launch a program in Cincinnati that is designed to teach entrepreneurs how to pitch their company to investors.
It also includes a nine-month fellowship to work with minority women entrepreneurs on business ownership and more importantly leadership.
“Considering the last year and the things that have happened, we have always needed more voices at the table, and we are looking at ourselves as a pipeline partner to have those voices be at the table,” Bell said. “We’re looking at an entirely different level of economic development that we were before, and the truth is our economy cannot thrive without black participation. We have ingenuity, we’re creating these jobs even if it’s hiring one or two people.”
When Bell looked at a map of cities deciding where to bring her business, she says Cincinnati stood out front and center.
“When we looked at the types of efforts the mayor wants to push forward; when we looked at the types of efforts that’s already happening entrepreneurial, that’s why we focused on Cincinnati,” Bell said.
Bell says her vision is to stretch Black Girl Ventures across as many cities nationally and globally as she can.
The recruitment process will begin within the next few days and she plans to launch the site by the end of March.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.