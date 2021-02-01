LIST: School Closings & Delays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several school districts are closed or operating on delays due to inclement weather Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Monday.
By the time snow ends later Monday morning, nearly an inch is expected in our far southern towns, 1-2 inches in the central portions of the viewing area, and 2-4 inches north and northwest of Cincinnati.
The high temperature won’t make it above freezing Monday. The high will struggle to reach 31.
More snow is expected tonight, but it should be less than half an inch by 9 p.m.
