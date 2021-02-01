Blue Ash police recognize man whose heroic effort saved girl

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is being recognized for his heroic effort to save an 11-year-old girl at Blue Ash hotel on Jan. 29.
The young girl was, “dangerously close to falling from a third-floor balcony railing,” the Blue Ash Police Department said.
Cody Sillman, who was on the second floor of the hotel, saw the girl on the floor above him, police say.
He ran up to the third floor and grabbed the child from the safety rail before she fell.
Police say the young girl left a hotel room and no one noticed.
Two days before rescuing the girl, police say Sillman had more than $1,000 of work tools stolen from his truck.
The Blue Ash Police Department is not only recognizing Sillman for saving the girl but also setting up a fundraiser to help buy him new tools.
“We applaud Cody for his amazing feat and recognize how unfortunate it is that his livelihood has been impacted by the theft, so the Blue Ash Police Association is stepping in to organize a fundraising effort to help him buy new tools,” Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel said.
Those who wish to donate can send funds through Venmo to blueashpa@gmail.com and include “Sillman” in the comments. Checks can also be mailed to Blue Ash Police Association, 4343 Cooper Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Be sure to include a note that the donation is for “Sillman.” All proceeds will be given to Sillman.
