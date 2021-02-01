2 months later, search continues for 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The search continues for 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 4.
The last time family saw Nylo was more than a month ago at his Walnut Hills home.
Cincinnati police Lt. Steve Saunders says numerous search efforts have been conducted over the days and weeks since Nylo was reported missing.
“Over 180 miles of shoreline has been searched on both sides of the river in Ohio and Kentucky. They’ve used underwater sonar,” Saunders said.
“That’s with our friends with Boone County Water Rescue. Volunteers from the search organization that has come out and searched with dogs and horses. They’ve used drones. We’ve used our Hamilton County helicopter and searched all along the Ohio River,” he continued.
According to Homicide Detective Kurt Ballman, searches of the river can’t happen right now because of conditions but when they are able, the Cincinnati Police Department has been working with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for most of the searches.
Ballman added a lot of forensic evidence was collected within the first couple of weeks of the investigation, so they’re waiting on the results.
A week after Nylo was last seen, police say, his mother Nyteisha Lattimore’s body was found near the Purple People Bridge.
Nyteisha’s boyfriend, DeSean Brown, has been indicted on two counts of murder.
Police say after interrogating Brown, they suspect foul play in Nylo’s disappearance.
Brown continues to be unhelpful during the investigation, police say.
Ballman says they are in constant contact with the prosecutor’s office.
Police ask you to contact them if you have any information about Nylo’s disappearance.
They say you can also call anonymously.
