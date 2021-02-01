Ohio reports single-day increase of 55 COVID-19 deaths and 3,287 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health reported 11,230 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 899,079 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
The 24-hour increase of 3,287 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 55 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 115,921 total cases and 1,230 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 46,438 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 6,709 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.