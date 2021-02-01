Police: 20-year-old shot in St. Bernard

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (FOX19) - A shooting in St. Bernard is under investigation Monday morning.
“We believe this to be an isolated incident and residents should not be fearful,” police said in a news release.
Officers responded to several calls for multiple shots fired near the intersection of Greenlee and Cleveland avenues about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
While they were en route, police said they received another call that a shooting victim ran to his residence in the 4900 block of Tower Avenue.
They found a 20-year-old man there with a single gunshot to his right chest-area. He was with an “associate” who told police he also saw the shooting.
St. Bernard medics transported the shooting victim to the emergency room at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police said he is stable and is expected to survive.
An independent witness reported to police seeing three males in dark clothing arguing at that intersection before two multiple gunshots, according to the news release.
The witness reported seeing the two males later identified as the victim and his friend run west on Cleveland Avenue towards Tower Avenue and a third male (later identified as the shooter) run north on Greenlee toward East Ross Ave, police say.
The shooter was last seen on Ross Avenue in a blue jumpsuit or jacket with a blue bandana.
Officers are still canvassing the area for additional evidence.
Police from surrounding agencies assisted in the investigation, including from Cincinnati, Springfield Township and Elmwood Place.
St. Bernard officers secured the shooting scene and say they found a cell phone believed to belong to the shooter and four 9-mm shell casings from the shooter’s gun.
Police say anyone with information about this incident should email Lt. Bill Ungruhe at bungruhe@stbernardpolice.org.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.