Recipe: Amish Potato Soup

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - What’s better than a steaming hot bowl of soup on a cold winter’s day?
Lee Ann Miller has a recipe for savory Amish Potato Soup you’ll want to be sure to try!
AMISH POTATO SOUP
Ingredients
- 3 cups Yukon potatoes, diced
- ¼ cup celery, diced
- ½ cup carrots, finely diced
- ½ cup onions, chopped
- 1-1/2 cups chicken stock
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Tablespoon chicken base
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups milk
- 2/3 cup sour cream
- 2 Tablespoons all purpose flour
- ¼ cup hot pepper cheese
- 2/3 cup sharp American cheese
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
In a medium saucepan, sauté onions in butter until onions are soft. Add chicken stock, potatoes, celery, carrots, chicken base, salt and pepper.
Simmer until potatoes are tender. Add milk.
Stir together sour cream and flour. Add to soup mixture, stirring until blended.
Cook over low heat, until soup begins to thicken.
Add cheese and stir until melted and combined.
Add fresh parsley.
Miller says she likes to chop up some heated corned beef or off-the-bone-ham -just from the deli - and top each bowl with about ¼-1/2 cup.
Garish with finely shredded raw brussel sprouts & add some micro greens.
Lightly drizzle the greens with olive oil and garlic salt before using them to top the soup.
