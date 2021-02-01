CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Climate Prediction Center has put out their forecast, take a look at February’s upcoming weather.
There’s an increased chance of above-normal temperatures across much of the eastern half of the country, while below-normal temperatures are favored in the Pacific Northwest.
Wetter than average weather is forecasted for the northern parts of the US with the Ohio Valley Region included.
The southern US is expected to have drier than average conditions.
These forecasts are based on model guidance, statistical tools, global weather patterns, and local sea surface temperatures.
