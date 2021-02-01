Teacher union’s push to delay in-person learning fails in court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A judge has denied a lawsuit from the teachers union to delay the Cincinnati Public Schools start of in-person learning this week.
The teachers union for the largest school district in the Tri-State tried to halt the return of in-person learning in what has become an increasingly controversial national debate over when it’s safe to return to class amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers (CFT) said it sued Cincinnati Public Schools on Jan. 29 in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.
They wanted a judge to issue an injunction Monday against the district and stop plans for a blend of in-person and online learning until an arbitrator can step in and decide if returning would be a health threat for teachers, other school staff, students, and their families.
Cincinnati Public Schools is scheduled to start phasing in blended learning over the next month starting Feb. 2.
“The lawsuit was an unfortunate last resort for our union,” the teachers union president, Julie Sellers, said in a news release.
“We are disappointed the Board of Education and Superintendent (Laura) Mitchell refused to seek input from teachers about when and how to reopen schools safely, even as Hamilton County remains rated ‘red’ on Ohio’s COVID rating. That indicates our community remains in ‘public emergency’ status with ‘very high exposure and spread’ of COVID.”
In a video statement, a self-described “pissed off” Sellers said the judge’s order gives the district the “ability to send children and staff into conditions that are unsafe.”
In the lawsuit, the union says the school board abruptly abandoned metrics for reopening schools that it had adopted in December 2020.
“Those metrics said schools could be safely reopened only if the COVID infection rate fell below 40/100,000 (for Pre-K to 3rd grade) and 30/100,000 (for grades 4-12) for at least two weeks. The current reported infection rate in Hamilton County is 52/100,000,” the union said in a Facebook post.
“We have made a public records request for text messages and emails that might explain the basis for the abrupt change of course by the Board as COVID continues to threaten our community. Unfortunately, CPS has stonewalled, forcing us to ask the Court and an Arbitrator to intervene and protect our members, students and all of our families”, explained Sellers.
“In response to a survey, nearly 80% of CPS teachers said they would be uncomfortable returning to crowded schools and classrooms for in-person instruction until vaccines are distributed and can take full effect. CPS teachers and school staff in grades K-3 began receiving vaccines on Thursday. CPS teachers have been teaching remotely since November 2020.”
Hamilton County Judge Lisa Allen denied the teachers union’s motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.
Meaning, CPS students will remain on schedule to return to blended learning starting Feb. 2.
Following the judge’s ruling on Monday, CPS issued this statement to FOX19 NOW:
“Today, the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas denied the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers’ union motion for a preliminary injunction and dismissed the lawsuit. We look forward to welcoming our students back into the classroom beginning tomorrow, Feb. 2.”
Pre-k through third-grade students is scheduled to return to a blended learning schedule Tuesday with the rest of the students phased in over the next two weeks.
CFT says it will “examine its legal remedies in light of the court’s decision today.”
