Tri-State shelter takes in more than 100 at-risk cats from Texas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Monday, more than 100 cats arrived in Madisonville after coming all the way from Texas. Now they are inside Ohio Alleycat Resource getting treated so that soon you can adopt them.
Alle Foster with Ohio Alleycat Resource (OAR) is busy along with all of the staff and volunteers Monday. The shelter just added 108, hopefully temporary, residents to their no-kill shelter.
The cats came from several shelters in Texas.
“They needed help, they were at risk,” explains Foster. “Spay and neuter is huge and this time of year with the pandemic, a lot of places have been struggling to stay open and operate. Now we’re seeing a little bit of a boom in kittens that normally we wouldn’t be seeing this time of year.”
Kelsey Bevis traveled the 16 hours each way to transport the cats back to the Tri-State.
“The hardest part was they were pretty stacked in there,” explains Bevis. “We had a lot of individuals in just our regular van. So, hearing everybody, especially when somebody went to the bathroom. I was like ‘I know guys, just a little bit longer.”
All 90 crates used for transportation had to be completely cleaned and sanitized Monday.
Each cat will also be checked over in detail to make sure they are healthy and suitable for adoption. Fifty cats are scheduled for surgery Tuesday.
Foster says OAR could not help this many cats without support from the community.
“Oh my gosh, Our community is the best,” exclaims Foster. “Let’s be honest, Cincinnati, you guys are awesome.”
It will take two weeks to get these cats ready for adoption.
When that happens, you can find more information by calling 513-871-0185 or email info@ohioalleycat.org. You can also visit their website.
