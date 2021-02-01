Two rounds of snow Monday, watch for slick roads

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Winter Weather Advisor is in effect until noon Monday.
Light snow is falling and sticking to some roads, especially in the northern and eastern Cincinnati suburbs, so be careful throughout the day.
Temperatures are in the 20s. With the wind chill, it feels like the teens.
Several school districts are on delays or closed due to inclement weather.
LIST: School Closings & Delays
Earlier, a 10-vehicle crash shut down eastbound U.S. 50 during most of the morning commute. It has since reopened, and we are looking into reports from motorists that the road was not treated or plowed.
By the time snow ends, nearly an inch is expected in our far southern towns, 1-2 inches in the central portions of the viewing area, and 2-4 inches north and northwest of Cincinnati.
The high temperature won’t make it above freezing Monday. The high will struggle to reach 31.
A second round of snow is expected tonight, but it should be less than half an inch by 9 p.m.
The low will fall to around 20.
Refreezing on roads could be an issue for the morning commute Tuesday.
Otherwise, we will be dry Tuesday through Thursday, but rain will return late Thursday afternoon into evening.
Highs will reach 41 by Thursday, but the rain could change to snow overnight as the low falls to 32 degrees.
More snow and rain chances are in the forecast early Friday and Saturday night into Sunday, when lows bottoming out around 13 degrees by daybreak.
Sunday’s high is only expected to be 19.
