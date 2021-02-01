Update: EB U.S. 50 reopens following multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eastbound U.S. 50 is open again after a multi-vehicle crash closed the roadway near Sixth Street and Freeman Avenue during most of the morning commute Monday.
As many as 10 vehicles were visibly involved in the crash which happened around 6:30 a.m., according to our crews on scene.
One woman was reported hurt and treated at the scene, but it’s not clear if she also went to the hospital.
Snow and freezing temperatures left slick driving conditions in parts of the Tri-State.
It’s not clear yet if that’s what caused this crash, though we are hearing from some motorists who say the road appeared to be untreated.
