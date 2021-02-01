Vandalism from white supremacist group found on Xavier’s campus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vandalism from a group that ‘advocates extremist ideologies and hate speech’ found on Xavier’s campus.
Xavier student Hunter Ellis tells FOX19 he and his classmates reported the vandalism after finding it Saturday evening.
Ellis says they noticed out-of-place stickers near the Bellarmine Chapel. He says all the stickers had ‘PATRIOTFRONT.US’ on them.
“So we looked up what is ‘PATRIOTFRONT.US’ and we found out that it was a white supremacist, white nationalist group,” says Ellis.
The Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Just a few feet away, Ellis says they found a Black Lives Matter banner outside the chapel slashed in half.
”With the combination of the banner and the stickers, we thought maybe there’s something else going on here,” Ellis said.
The students made a report to Xavier police.
A message was sent out alerting students of the vandalism.
Xavier University tweeted Sunday evening that police are investigating, ending their message with, ‘hate has no home in our community.’
”We reported to the authorities, and since then, we’ve seen a tremendous response from the campus community,” says Ellis.
Black Lives Matter signs have been placed where the banner was, and several student organizations are showing their support and expressing their opposition to what happened on campus.
Ellis says seeing the student body come together is a great display of what Xavier believes in, “all for one..one for all.”
This incident follows a similar one on NYU’s campus Wednesday where very similar stickers from Patriot Front were found.
