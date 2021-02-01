West Chester bomb scare suspect dies days after arrest

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - A man charged following a report of a suspicious vehicle and possible explosive device in West Chester Friday has died, according to the Butler County Coroner.
Travis Goad, 33, was arrested on Jan. 29 and was facing charges of making false alarms and inducing panic.
Goad was being held at the Butler County Jail where he hanged himself, according to the coroner’s office.
West Chester Spokesperson Barb Wilson said Goad went to the West Chester Police Department and made claims regarding a bomb.
The vehicle was in the parking lot of Walgreen’s at State Route 747 and Union Centre.
A Butler County bomb squad robot broke a window out and no explosive device was found, Wilson said.
Walgreens and surrounding businesses were evacuated during the investigation.
