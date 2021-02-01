Snow showers Monday evening could cause more slick spots

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Look for temperatures only in the low 30′s Monday afternoon.
A second round of snow showers this evening will bring an additional 1 inch to isolated higher amount especially east of Cincinnati.
Refreeze will be a issue Tuesday morning, as the snow ends and temperatures drop into the low 20′s expect slick and icy areas on the roads.
We stay dry Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, before our next weather maker Thursday night. Expect some areas of heavy rain and thunder Thursday night before a snow change over on Friday.
