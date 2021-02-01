Xavier postpones Wednesday’s game against DePaul

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just days after returning to the court, Xavier’s basketball team is back on pause.
The team announced Monday afternoon that Wednesday’s game against DePaul is now postponed after a positive test in its Tier 1 group and due to the need for additional COVID-related testing precautions in the coming days, the trip to Chicago is off.
Xavier returned to the court Saturday against Butler after four consecutive postponements and 20 days between games. The Musketeers beat Butler to improve to 11-2 on the season and reached the NCAA’s minimum of 13 games played to eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
A source told FOX19 NOW that Xavier plans to play its next scheduled game on Sunday against Villanova if they have enough healthy players.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.