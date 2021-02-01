5-year-old girl dies from injuries in Gilbert Avenue crash, coroner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 5-year-old girl critically hurt in a crash on Gilbert Avenue last week has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Alena Edwards succumbed to her injuries Saturday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Gilbert Avenue near Woodburn Avenue, the department says.
A car driven by Tenisha Railey, 29, went left of center, striking a car driven by Kianna Edwards, 23. Alena Edwards was in Kianna Edwards’ vehicle and suffered what police said were life-threatening injuries.
Police say Edwards car then struck another vehicle driven by Arlie Samueal, 32.
Railey, Edwards, and her other passenger Isiah Morris sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are all currently listed in serious condition.
Gilbert Avenue was shut down for several hours after the crash.
CFD has posted graphic footage of the crash response, which we have chosen not to embed directly into this article.
