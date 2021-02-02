Cincinnati among best cities to make a movie

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the fourth straight year, Cincinnati is on the list as one of the best cities in North America to make a movie, according to MovieMaker magazine.
The list ranks Greater Cincinnati as 13th in the country among big cities for best locations for film producers to make movies.
Last year, the Queen City came in at No. 14.
According to a news release, MovieMaker determined the winners using surveys, editorial research on tax incentives, recent productions, and personal visits to most of the locations on the list.
“It’s sort of a testament to the people that are here,” says Executive Director of Film Cincinnati Kristen Schlotman. “We have an incredible crew base. We have a lot of talent here. And all these people are living and working in Greater Cincinnati in major motion picture productions. "
Albuquerque returns this year as No. 1 on the MovieMaker list, followed by Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, and Vancouver.
The rest of the Top 25 are:
6) Philadelphia
7) Montreal
8) Miami
9) Boston
10) Calgary
11) Toronto
12) Dallas
13) Cincinnati
14) Cleveland
15) Oklahoma City
16) Memphis
17) San Diego
18) Baltimore
19) Portland
20) Washington, DC
21) Kansas City, MO
22) San Antonio
23) Seattle
24) Milwaukee
25) St. Petersburg
And the future looks bright for Film Cincinnati.
“I’ve had more scripts in my office in the last six months than I’ve had in 23 years if that tells you anything,” says Schlotman. “So, there are some exciting projects coming to town and some big stars.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.