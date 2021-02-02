Cincinnati Public Schools head back to class after teachers’ union lawsuit fails

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools are heading back to class for the first time in months after a failed effort to halt it by the teacher’s union.
Preschool through third-grade students are scheduled to start a blended learning schedule Tuesday.
The rest of the students will be phased in over the next two weeks.
District officials said Monday they look forward to welcoming students back into classrooms.
The teacher’s union, meanwhile, said late Monday it will “examine its legal remedies in light of the court’s decision today.”
“The lawsuit was an unfortunate last resort for our union,” the teachers union president, Julie Sellers, said in a news release.
“We are disappointed the Board of Education and Superintendent (Laura) Mitchell refused to seek input from teachers about when and how to reopen schools safely, even as Hamilton County remains rated ‘red’ on Ohio’s COVID rating. That indicates our community remains in ‘public emergency’ status with ‘very high exposure and spread’ of COVID.”
In a video statement, a self-described “pissed off” Sellers said the judge’s order gives the district the “ability to send children and staff into conditions that are unsafe.”
She added CPS’s school board could still call an emergency meeting and take a vote to reconsider its decision to return to in-person learning.
The union’s lawsuit contended the school board abruptly abandoned metrics for reopening schools that it had adopted in December 2020.
“In response to a survey, nearly 80% of CPS teachers said they would be uncomfortable returning to crowded schools and classrooms for in-person instruction until vaccines are distributed and can take full effect. CPS teachers and school staff in grades K-3 began receiving vaccines on Thursday. CPS teachers have been teaching remotely since November 2020,” the union said in a statement over the weekend.
