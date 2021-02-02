Cincinnati ranked as one of the top 10 cities for bed bugs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Orkin released their 2021 top 50 bed bug cities list and this year Cincinnati ranked in the top 10.
The list is based on the number of new bed bug treatments Orkin performed in each metro area from Dec. 1, 2019 through Nov. 30, 2020.
Cincinnati was ranked No. 8 for the second year in a row.
Columbus came in at No. 5, Cleveland No. 6 and Indianapolis at No. 7.
The top city for bed bugs was Chicago.
According to Orkin, the key to preventing a bed bug infestation is early detection.
“Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, traveling home with people when they likely don’t realize it,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist said in a news release. “Their nature of hiding in difficult-to-find cracks and crevices once introduced into a room can make them hard to control, which is why involving a trained professional at the sight of an introduction is recommended.”
