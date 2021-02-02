$60 drug debt led to fatal Middletown shooting, court docs say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Court documents in the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old woman show the incident began over an astonishingly small drug debt — just $60.
The shooting occurred Sunday around 9 p.m. at an apartment within the Northgate Communities Apartment complex on Wilbraham Road in Middletown.
Police responded to find two people with gunshot wounds. One of them, Angela Combs, would later die at Atrium Medical Center. The other, allegedly Combs’s nephew, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Combs had been visiting her daughter and grandchildren who live in the apartment complex, according to Combs’s friend, Kasey Hill.
“A man stuck his hand in the door and opened fire,” Hill said.
During the 911 call, the call taker asks if it was a burglary or if people tried to break in.
“No,” the caller replied. “They didn’t do nothing. They just came in, shot twice and left.”
Middletown police identified three suspects almost immediately afterwards. Karlos Philpot and a 17-year-old have been charged with murder and felonious assault.
The 17-year-old went to the apartment to get $60 owed for marijuana, according to court documents. Officers took the suspect to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police said Sunday they were still talking to the third suspect.
They also say they do not believe Combs was the intended target but was caught in the middle.
Hill wants whoever was responsible to pay.
“They took a mother, a grandmother, a daughter,” Hill said. “She was a best friend to a lot of us. They took a lot away from us.”
Hill continued: “Angie had a spirit, that’s for sure. She definitely lit up the room when she came in. She was a good girl. She loved her grand babies and her kids. She was always there for them.
“I want her to be remembered as a loving, caring person. She definitely did not deserve this. She never in a million years deserved this.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Middletown Police Detective Mynheir at 513-425-7720.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.