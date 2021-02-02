Family of man stabbed to death in Covington ‘heartbroken,’ pleading for answers

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The family of a man murdered in Covington is making a plea for answers and for justice.
William Harding was killed on Jan. 18, 2021. Covington Police say Harding was found stabbed to death in a stairwell leading up to a home in the 1500 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Police are investigating Harding’s death as a homicide.
The 55-year-old leaves behind many relatives, including children and grandchildren.
“We’re all just heartbroken over this,” Shellie Bryant said. “I never wanted anything like this to happen to him.”
Bryant says she is legally Harding’s wife, although they separated years ago. Even as exes, Bryant says Harding was kind to her. She describes him as a Las Vegas native who loved to play the lottery.
“He made sure I was protected even though we weren’t together,” Bryant said. “He loved his daughter. He loved his niece. He loved his children. He was funny. He was loud. He knew how to make money, and he always played [the lottery] at every one of his children’s birthdays.”
Bryant says that when she and Harding were younger, they did get into trouble and both spent time behind bars, but after they were in a serious car crash in 2007, she says they started making better choices.
Still, Bryant believes Harding knew his killer.
All police will say is that it was not a random attack.
“I just want to see whoever did this to him, to know that they took him away from us, and it’s just, it’s wrong. It’s wrong,” Bryant said.
It is possible, per relatives, that Harding was in Covington for work-related purposes when his life was taken.
In Bryant’s eyes, Harding’s death will never be justified.
“He was a good man, and he didn’t deserve this, and he was a good father,” Bryant said. “Even though he made some mistakes, he still tried to provide for all their needs no matter what it took to get it.”
Anyone with information on Harding’s case is asked to call Covington Police Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.