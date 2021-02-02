‘Gang of Five’: City proposes ‘special master’ review 2K-plus texts, decide which ones will be released

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Will Cincinnati City Council decide to release more than 2,000 additional text messages related to the “Gang of Five” scandal?
If they do, city attorneys recommended Tuesday federal court appoint a special master to help them search for, review and decide which ones to release. The public, including the media, also can submit key words for an electronic search.
The texts are from 2018 and remain in the hands of city lawyers after they became the focus of not only one but two lawsuits.
Thousands of the messages already were released as part of a 2019 settlement involving one of the lawsuits.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman recently proposed releasing ones related to public business,
“WE MOVE that the city administration release to the public the additional 2000 plus text messages associated with the ‘Gang of 5′ excluding any text messages related to personal matters,” his motion reads.
He says the city cannot truly turn the page on corruption at City Hall unless these messages are released.
Three Cincinnati City Council members have been indicted in the last year in connection with federal corruption charges: P.G. Sittenfeld, Jeff Pastor and Tamaya Dennard.
Pastor and Dennard are accused of selling their votes for money. Federal officials allege Sittenfeld promised votes in exchange for contributions to his PAC.
They say there is a culture of corruption at City Hall, but they noted all three cases occurred without the other elected officials knowing what the other was doing.
Sittenfeld and Pastor both have pleaded not guilty and were suspended from council following their arrests within days of each other in November.
Dennard quit in March 2020 and ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she won’t report to prison until March 1.
In a memo released Tuesday, City Solicitor Andrew Garth outlined the specific steps the city would take if Smitherman’s motion is approved and more texts are to be released.
City officials would petition the federal court to appoint a special master to provide court assistance in identifying to the extent feasible all the public records contained in the phone data beginning on Jan. 2, 2018.
“Engaging the court provides a forum for applying the existing court order to this search and production process,” Garth wrote.
“The Law Department would assist the committee in identifying search terms as a starting point to extract messages from phone data that may relate to official business and would therefore potentially be public records. It is anticipated that the search would be over-inclusive at the outset, but the final search would be subject to input and review by the special master charged with identifying and excluding private and protected messages.”
Once the final search terms have been approved by the special master, Cincinnati’s law department would get the city’s third-party data processing vendor to perform the search and deliver the results to the special master for final review and release to the public.
The vendor says the search itself would take about four weeks due to the complexity and the amount of data required to be sorted, indexed, and produced, Garth wrote.
“The administration does not have software and computer processing capabilities required to do anything but simple, targeted public records searches from the phones,” his memo states.
This would cost the city about $25,000, but the court will likely order the city to pay the fees associated with the review by the special master which would be paid from the judgment fund, Garth wrote.
Five members of council including Sittenfeld and Dennard became known as the “Gang of Five” after they were named in a 2018 lawsuit by an anti-tax activist.
The suit sought their private text messages and emails to prove they were privately conducting publicly city business.
The other members of the “Gang of Five” are Chris Seelbach, Wendell Young and Greg Landsman. They all remain on council.
The 2,000-plus additional text messages Smitherman seeks were the focus of a June 2019 lawsuit filed by two anonymous Hamilton County Democrats seeking to keep them private.
The lawsuit came after the city received public records requests for the texts from FOX19 NOW and others. The suit was voluntarily dismissed last year by the plaintiffs’ attorney, federal court records show.
The additional 2000-plus text messages became an issue after thousands of other texts between the “Gang of Five” were released as part of the March 2019 settlement of a lawsuit filed by an anti-tax activist seeking the secret messages to prove the five council members that made up a council majority at that time were secretly deciding public city business.
Smitherman maintains the public is entitled to the messages because $176,000 in taxpayer money was shelled out to settle the “Gang of Five” lawsuit and to pay for outside legal fees.
FOX19 NOW put a records request into the city, again, for the texts, and received the following response from Interim City Solicitor Andrew Garth:
“We will log the request and convey it to the City administration for a response in accordance with the requirements of Ohio public records laws.”
A special prosecutor, meanwhile, recently said he continues to investigate the “Gang of Five” and their texts and emails. The special prosecutor, Patrick Hanley, decided last year the case did not rise to the level of a misdemeanor charge of dereliction of duty, as the state auditor had recommended.
But Hanley insists his investigation remains ongoing, though he declines to discuss specifics.
